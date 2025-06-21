Extreme heat this weekend, cooler next week, plenty of rain w/ flood concerns

Happy Saturday folks!

Uffda! It is a full blown summer day across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, with temperatures topping 90F at all locations! Dew points are in the low to mid 70F’s, making it feel like a soup bowl! Heat index values are in the lower 100F’s across the area as well, so make sure you are staying cool!

There is a lot to talk about in the forecast this weekend including:

1.) Extreme heat continues into Sunday

2.) Cooler and a plethora of rain chances through most of next week

3.) Flooding concerns next week as well

First off, a Heat Advisory remains in effect for all counties in Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, except for Freeborn and Steele, until 9:00 PM Sunday, June 22nd. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for Freeborn and Steele Counties until 9:00 PM Sunday, June 22nd as well.

Heat index values will be in the 100F-105F range for those under the Heat Advisory, while ranging in the 105-110F range for those under the Heat Warning.

Skies will remain clear through the overnight hours, and into Sunday, thanks to upper level high pressure ridging over the region. Temperatures remain in the 80F’s through the evening, only dropping into the mid-upper 70F’s overnight. Winds will remain gusty, between 15 to 25 mph through the overnight as well.

Sunday, high temperatures will be similar to today, in the low to mid 90F’s, with dew points well into the 70F’s. Winds will remain gusty, between 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times. Remember to stay hydrated, take frequent shade/AC breaks, and keep an eye on your pets as well!

Upper level ridging begins to flatten over us Sunday night into Monday, allowing the jet stream to dip slightly south. This will bring a cold front through the area Monday late morning, and into the afternoon hours. High temperatures will still make it into the low to mid 80F’s, with dew points in the mid-upper 60F’s.

As the cold front passes through, showers and thunderstorms once again become likely across the area. There are still some uncertainties on exact timing of the cold fronts arrival. If the cold front tracks through earlier, the chance for severe storms is on the low-end. If the cold front is slower to progress, then we will have to monitor the risk for severe storms more closely Monday afternoon.

For now, the SPC has a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) across portions of our viewing area, with large hail and damaging winds being the concerns.

Monday night into Tuesday is trending drier for Southeastern Minnesota, while remaining wet for Northern Iowa. By Tuesday night and Wednesday, widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms will be likely across the entire viewing area once again. This likelihood for precipitation continues into Thursday as well.

Given the potential for a longer duration period of rain, heavy at times, Monday through Thursday, there is an increasing concern for flooding across the viewing area. The Weather Prediction Center has the highest axis of precipitation across Northern Iowa at this time, but this can, and likely will, change over the coming days. Short term uncertainties will make it tricky to pin down exactly when and where heavier precipitation will take place.

For now, it’s safe to say next week is looking wet, and with the amount of rain we could see, river rises/flooding are becoming increasingly possible. Stay tuned!

Temperatures cool into the mid-upper 70F’s next Tuesday, and remain in this range through Thursday. Low 80F’s return on Friday, continuing through next weekend, with additional storm chances.

In short, there is a lot going on this next week, and you’ll want to keep a close eye on the forecast. Stay cool the rest of this weekend!