Extreme heat comes to an end, rain chances through most of this week

Happy Sunday everyone!

Hopefully everyone has been staying cool this weekend! It’s been another warm one out there, with temperatures just a degree or two cooler than Saturday. Dew points remain in the low-mid 70F’s, providing a heat index in the 95F-105F range this afternoon. Winds are also very gusty, up to 40 mph out of the south in some locations!

Skies will remain mostly sunny through the remainder of this afternoon and into the evening hours, thanks to high pressure to the southeast. Temperatures will remain in the 80F’s once again well into the overnight hours, making for another warm night. Regionwide, overnight temperatures will only drop into the mid 70F’s. Winds decrease into the 15 to 25 mph range, with gust up to 40 mph during the evening.

Clouds begin to increase tonight, giving way to mostly cloudy skies for Monday. A cold front will be sliding through the area during the late morning to early afternoon, keeping high temperatures in the upper 70F’s to lower 80F’s across most of the viewing area.

There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms late Monday morning, through the afternoon hours. The best chances for storms will be south of I-90, and east of I-35. There is a chance for severe thunderstorms, especially across far Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, with damaging winds being the primary concern. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of our area under a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms at this time. Widespread severe storms are not anticipated.

Temperatures drop into the low 60F’s Monday night behind the cold front, with showers and thunderstorms stalling across Northern Iowa. Shower and storm chances continue into Tuesday, although there is lower confidence on how widespread any precipitation will be. The best chance for more widespread rain looks to be across Northern Iowa Monday night through Tuesday night.

The best chances for region-wide precipitation arrive late Tuesday night and continue through Thursday afternoon. Multiple pulses of upper level energy will slide across Minnesota, with copious amounts of moisture streaming north across the area as well. This will provide the ingredients for multiple rounds of heavier precipitation, but the exact details and timing of each round are uncertain.

Northern Iowa and far Southern Minnesota have already seen well above average precipitation for the month of June, and may receive several inches of additional rainfall during the Monday-Thursday time period. With that said, there is the concern for at least some minor to moderate river flooding across this area. This, however, will depend on storm track, intensity and duration.

These are factors that will not be easy to determine with much lead time…making this an event that will need to be monitored closely through the next week, especially for those in more flood prone locations.

Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be cooler, but near average, in the mid-upper 70F’s Tuesday and Wednesday, and low 80F’s Thursday.

By the end of next week, rain chances come to an end, with sunshine kicking off next weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 80F’s Friday, then back into the mid 80F’s next weekend. Any chances for precipitation look to hold off until Sunday, hopefully keeping things dry for the Rochester fest parade next Saturday!