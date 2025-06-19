Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for this weekend

A ridge of high pressure over the Upper Midwest is going to dial up the heat for us this weekend. Along with a rise in temperatures, there will be a steady flow of more humid air into the region.

With dew points rising into the 70s and temperatures up to the low 90s, the heat index is likely to wander into the 100-105 degree range both Saturday and Sunday.

Heat is a very under-rated danger. Be sure to stay hydrated, and make sure kids and older adults are doing the same. Limit strenuous activity outdoors in the heat of the afternoon, find shade, and, most importantly stay hydrated.