Excessive heat and severe storm potential to start the week, cooler by weeks end

There is a LOT to talk about over the next day or so across the Weather First area, from excessive summer heat to severe storm potential.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8PM CDT tonight for all of our area. This is as high temperatures today top out in the mid to upper 80F’s alongside dew points in the mid to upper 70F’s! Heat index values are currently well in the 90F’s, and even exceeding 100F in northern Iowa!

Unfortunately, we really don’t cool off all that much tonight given such high dew points across the area, with lows only in the low to mid 70F’s. Could see some patchy fog across the area by tomorrow morning, so just something to mindful of while hitting the roads for work.

Tomorrow will be a miserable day across our area, no other way to cut it. With highs in the low 90F’s and dew points in the upper 70F’s, heat index values will exceed 100F and may reach 110F in some places, especially across northern Iowa. How warm it gets tomorrow will depend on how much cloud cover we have. The further north you are, the better chance you have of seeing more cloud cover so this may stunt our daily highs tomorrow a bit, but still expecting a hot and very humid day regardless.

Severe storms will be possible heading into Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A cold front will slice across the state, potentially providing enough forcing to help the soup pot we have down near the surface break through the cap and aid in strong storm development. Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and excessive rainfall will all be possible with any storms that become severe.

Storms move out by daybreak on Tuesday, with another humid but not as warm day. Dew points in the 70F’s stick around until Thursday, but thankfully our temperatures aren’t going to be as warm as Monday.

Colder and drier air arrives end of the week as another cold front tracks through the area Thursday, bringing with it another chance for more widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. By next weekend, highs will only make it into the mid 70F’s, right where we should be this time of year. Relief is in sight!

It will be important to stay cool and stay safe out there the next day or so. Heat related illness is not fun and can be life threatening. Stay hydrated, stay shaded, and keep an eye on pets and family during the heat!