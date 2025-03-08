Even warmer temperatures next week

Temperatures are going to warm up dramatically to begin early next week, crash a bit, then warm up again by weeks end. While it will be a bit of a roller coaster, temperatures will remain above average!

Monday will start out…well…not quite blazing, but certainly warmer! Plenty of sunshine will allow for temperatures to warm to near 60F regardless of any leftover snow still on the ground. These warmer temperatures will come ahead of an approaching cold front, however, so they will not last long.

High temperatures tank quite a bit Tuesday, only climbing back into the low to mid 40F’s, thanks to a cold front passing through Monday night. While much colder than Monday, these temperatures will still be well above average for this time of year.

High pressure begins to build again to the west by the middle of next week, allowing for warmer temperatures to return to the area. High temperatures will be back into the 50F’s by Wednesday, mid 50F’s by Thursday, and near 60F by next Friday!

Clouds will increase somewhat by the middle of next week, but there will also be a good deal of sunshine at times as well! There are no precipitation chances in the forecast through next Friday at this time.

It isn’t until late next week that a large trough of low pressure swoops in from the Pacific, and threatens to bring colder air back into the region…as well as a chance for precipitation. Until then, plenty of mild temperatures and sunshine to come!