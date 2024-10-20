Even warmer on Sunday, plenty of sun

High temperatures Saturday were almost 20 degrees above the long term daily average high for this time of year! Sunday will be even warmer, with high temperatures exceeding 80F for most!

A strong area of surface high pressure will be stationed to our southeast through Sunday. A stationary front will also be dissipating to our west as well, keeping a warmer air mass overhead. Given the positioning of the high pressure, winds will be rounding the backside of the high and coming from our south. These southerly winds will not only be a bit breezy, they will continue to bring warmer air northward.

Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will only drop to what the average daily high temperature typically is for this time of year, into the mid 50F’s.

High temperatures will reach into the low 80F’s for all of the Weather First area on Sunday. There is even the potential for northern Iowa to see a few mid 80F’s given the amount of sunshine expected across the area. For reference, the average high for Rochester, MN for October 20th is around 56F, with a record high of 82F set back in 1953. If high temperatures reach 80F in Rochester tomorrow, that would put us over 20F above the average high!!!

Again, winds will be a bit breezy out of the south/southwest at around 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly sunny thanks to high pressure and the dissipation of a stationary front to the west.

The bottom line is Sunday is going to be a summer like day across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Temperatures may approach/exceed record highs in some locations! Certainly not typically mid October weather by any stretch of the imagination!