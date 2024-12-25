Even milder late this week into the weekend

Temperatures have been running above average all week so far, and the warming trend continues through Saturday. Highs will be up into the 40s by Friday into Saturday, and temperatures will remain above freezing from Thursday through this coming weekend.

Considering we have a likelihood of rain Friday into Saturday morning, that’s not such a bad thing.

Colder, more seasonable air will move in from New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day and highs drop back to the 20s by January 1st.