Enjoying the sunshine and milder temperatures? More to come

Drier air has finally moved back into the area after a few days with much-needed rainfall. Now, we can enjoy the patio a bit more and the greener landscape going into the weekend and next week.

There is also going to be a gradual warming trend that will really kick into gear later next week, although Friday through Memorial Day weekend is looking good as well.

Skies will clear overnight into Friday morning and it’s going to be a chilly start to the day. Temperatures will start out around 40 degrees first thing Friday. Afternoon highs climb back into the mid-60s. Skies will be nice and sunny to start the day, and clouds will increase Friday afternoon. Those clouds won’t be a spoiler of pleasant weather, but just want to make sure expectations aren’t set on wall-to-wall blue sky.

Memorial Day weekend is looking great. There will be more cloud cover than clear sky Saturday yet it will remain bright and mild with highs remaining in the mid-60s.

There may be a little hiccup in the warming trend next Tuesday with the chance of a few showers which will hold temperatures down slightly. Highs make their way back to the mid-70s and near 80 degrees by the end of next week.