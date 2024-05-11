Enjoy weekend plans, a few showers possible Sunday

The rest of Sunday will be mostly sunny with more clouds moving in overnight. There is a chance we could see another round of the Northern Lights Saturday night, but odds are lower than Friday night due to an increase in cloud cover.

On Mother’s Day, we are looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies followed by some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening. The best chance will be in northern Iowa, but a couple cells could also sneak north of the border as well. Severe weather is not expected.

More isolated showers are possible early next week, but the best chance for rain holds off until Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures on Mother’s Day will top out in the mid-80s for one of our warmest days of the year. A cold front will pass through, and temperatures will drop into the low-70s and upper-60s for the rest of the week.