Elevated fire weather risk expected Thursday

Fire weather concerns are expected to be elevated on Thursday.

Dry air will continue to be in place as the relative humidity is expected to fall into the 20 percent range throughout Thursday across the Weather First area.

The dry air combined with gusty winds up to 35 MPH along with lack of rain which has dried out vegetation and led to some drought conditions, will also help play a role in any fires that are started having the potential to get out of control.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Weather First area in an elevated risk for fire weather conditions with outdoor burning not recommended.

Elevated fire conditions may persist into Friday, but there should be some improvement in relative humidity, although it will still be blustery.