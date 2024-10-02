Elevated fire weather concerns Wednesday

Fire weather concerns will be elevated on Wednesday due to several factors as outdoor burning should be avoided.

Dry air in place will lead to low relative humidity values throughout the day. Also, the lack of rain and dry weather as of late has really dried out vegetation across the area which could provide fuels for fires that may start.

Also, a blustery southwesterly wind is expected with possible gusts up to 35-40 MPH which may help spread any outdoor fires.

Temperatures are also expected to be warm for early October as highs climb into the mid-to-upper 70s.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Weather First area in an elevated fire weather risk so outdoor burning should be avoided if at all possible.