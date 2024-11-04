Election Day rain, clouds and chilly temperatures

Election Day on Tuesday is looking to be a damp and dreary day with rain, clouds and chilly temperatures.

A cold front will stall out across the region from Monday as a system moves northeast along it leading to rain developing overnight Monday into Tuesday with periods of rain through mid-to-late Tuesday afternoon before the system exits the area.

The overcast sky with clouds and rain will lead to a chilly day with high temperatures expected to be in the upper 40s to near 50° which is near average for early November. Be sure to have the umbrella, rain gear and jacket if you’re heading to the polls.

It’ll be a breezy day with northeast wind switching to the west gusting up to 25 MPH at times.

Clouds will break with skies becoming partly sunny into Wednesday.