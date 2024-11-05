Election Day rain, chilly temperatures followed by dry, seasonal weather rest of the week

A storm system will pass through the area on Election Day Tuesday leading to a steady rain and chilly temperatures followed by dry and seasonal weather the rest of the week.

Rain will be likely throughout much of the day on Tuesday before wrapping up by mid-to-late afternoon. Much of the area is expected to receive around 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain.

Temperatures will remain fairly steady in the mid-to-upper 40s for most with a few low 50s possible in far northeast Iowa. The high temperature for the day will likely occur during the late morning or early afternoon before falling by late afternoon into the evening.

Dry weather returns the rest of the week along with seasonably cool temperatures.

Wednesday highs will climb to near 50° under a mostly cloudy sky before sunshine returns on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Night lows will be chilly in the 30s.

Temperatures will likely remain in the low-to-mid 50s for highs over the weekend with another system looking to bring rain back to the area late Saturday into early Sunday. Timing details will be ironed out as it gets closer.