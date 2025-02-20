Easing out of the cold blast, milder days ahead

After starting the week off below zero, Thursday afternoon’s high temperatures have returned to the upper teens. Friday will be just as sunny and temperatures will rise from below zero in the morning to the upper teens and lower 20s Friday afternoon.

The uptick continues into the weekend. Saturday will be seasonably cool with lows above zero for a nice change and afternoon highs around 30 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds will increase later in the weekend, but temperatures will as well. Sunday afternoon’s temperatures will rise into the upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.

A milder stretch is ahead next week. Overnight lows and daytime highs will both be running well above average for late February to early March. With the increase in temperatures will come an increase in cloud cover as well.

While temperatures remain above average through the final days of February, there are signs of a colder push headed our way early in March. Additionally, the weather pattern looks a bit more active. There is, however, a lot of uncertainty on whether any storm systems make it through the Weather First area.