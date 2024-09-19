Early week rain possible followed by near-to-above average temperatures

A weather system will move into the region as next week begins leading to the chance of rain with temperatures expecting to be near or slightly above average through the week.

There is still some uncertainty on the overall track of the Monday system, but showers and a few thunderstorms are possible from Sunday night through Monday.

The rest of the week is looking dry, but temperatures will likely stay near-to-above average for late September which means highs will range from the upper 60s to low-to-mid 70s for most days.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8 to 14 day temperature outlook has the likelihood of above average temperatures during the period of September 26th through October 2nd.

Due to the pattern change to more fall-like weather, the upper air flow will generally be out of the northwest which will bring in some drier air and keep any heat and humidity south leading to below average precipitation during that same 8 to 14 day stretch.