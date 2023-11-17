Early week precipitation chance followed by Thanksgiving cold blast

The new week ahead will feature a precipitation chance early on followed by a blast of Arctic air arriving just in time for Thanksgiving.

A low pressure system will pass south of Iowa on Monday wrapping around moisture leading to the chance of a few light showers mainly near and south of I-90.

A cold front will approach from a passing wave to the north on Tuesday. The question that remains is the timing of the colder air and will there still be enough moisture present to lead to a rain/snow mix or snow showers? These details will be ironed out as we get closer.

Regardless, after the cold front passes some Arctic air will begin to descend south over the region. High temperatures will go from the 30s and 40s on Monday and Tuesday to near 30° on Wednesday to the 20s on Thanksgiving Day lasting into next weekend. Night lows are expected to drop into the teens.

The Climate Prediction Center says well below average temperatures are expected in the six-to-ten day period from November 22 to 28.