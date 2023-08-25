Early Storms, Less Heat Today

Happy Friday everyone! We are tracking a few early showers & thunderstorms throughout the Weather First Area, just what we needed after a hot & humid stretch like we experienced all week. Severe weather is not expected, but a few pockets of moderate to heavy rain (briefly) can be.

This rain chance will spill over into the late-morning hours, with the rest of our Friday afternoon trending sunny, warm, & humid once again. Just not unbearably hot & humid like it has been. Highs today are in the middle to upper 80s, with feel-like temps into the 90s. A few more storms may bubble up later in the evening as well.

The weekend is on track to be a very comfortable one, with highs in the middle to upper 70s, less humidity, & more sunshine. A few more showers will try to scoot in by the evening/overnight timeframe Sunday, with the weekend itself trending pretty dry until that point. Next week is looking warm, but dry, with highs returning to the lower & middle 80s.