Early Storms Clear Out, Heat & Humidity Return

The storms from very early this morning will continue to clear out to our east as we continue to start our Wednesday. Sunny skies will return, allowing for another hot & humid day, with highs back into the upper 80s & lower 90s. Heat index values will remain in the lower to middle 90s once again this afternoon & early evening.

Another sunny & hot day is in store for Thursday, as highs soar into the middle 90s. Our heat index values may even get close to the century mark as well. The heat will keep us in the 90s Friday, but then we’ll gradually cool back to the lower & middle 80s by the weekend.

Thunderstorms are expected to fire up later Thursday evening/night, and again later Friday evening/night, as a few more waves of energy slide on through. These storms could become strong to severe, very similar to what we saw late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, with wind the primary threat, along with pockets of heavy rain & plenty of lightning. Large hail will be possible with a few of the strongest storms as well.