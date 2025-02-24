Early spring-like weather continues this week with temperatures remaining above average

We’re off to a mild start this week with temperatures about 20 degrees above the seasonal norm for late February. Monday’s highs have been in the upper 40s to lower 50s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, even with clouds and a few showers.

The chance of occasional showers, and even some rumbles of thunder in parts of south-central Minnesota and north-central Iowa, continues into Monday evening.

The mild trend continues through the rest of this week, although there will be some ups-and-downs in temperatures.

Tuesday will be a little bit cooler than Monday was, and a gradual trend downward in daily high temperatures will continue through Thursday. However, highs will still run about 10 to 15 degrees above average through Thursday.

A few showers are possible again Wednesday with minimal amounts of precipitation.

Highs get a bump upward again Friday as winds kick up out of the west and bring highs back to the lower 50s.

This coming weekend starts off a bit cooler with highs dropping back to around and just above the freezing mark. That’s still a bit above the norm for this time of year.