Early spring-like warm-up next week

The Weather First area will get a taste of early spring early next week as temperatures will be more typical of late March.

A high pressure upper-level ridge will develop over the western United States and slowly make its way further east while amplifying the jet stream north with mild Pacific air flowing into the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest while pushing the cold Arctic air north.

In response, temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 40s from Monday through Wednesday. These readings are typically the average highs for late March. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s, still above average, through the second half of the week.

The upper-air flow will be be primarily out of the northwest which is a track that is prone to weaker clipper systems to push across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. It’s possible a few may sneak into the area throughout the week, but specifics are not clear at this time. Stay updated with the forecast as details will be ironed out as it gets closer.