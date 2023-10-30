Early snow on Halloween

A fast moving clipper system will dive southeast across the U.S. and Canada border into Minnesota on Monday reaching the southeastern part of the state late Monday night into early Tuesday leading to a chance for snow showers.

Snow showers will rotate through the area overnight into Tuesday morning. There is the possibility of some localized bursts of snow which may accumulate rather quickly. Most of the area should generally see less than 1″, however higher accumulations up to 2″ is possible where these bands of snow bursts occur. Winds will also be elevated with gusts over 30 mph which may lead to lower visibility.

Temperatures will fall back into the 20s by Tuesday morning, and with snow and gusty winds there may be some slippery stretches on area roads and untreated surfaces.