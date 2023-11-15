Early next week storm potential, much colder by Thanksgiving

A storm system may bring precipitation back to the area early next week followed by much colder weather as Thanksgiving approaches.

The storm will track somewhere across the central to southern part of the country beginning on Monday. Just enough moisture will make its way northward leading to the chance for showers.

Colder air will start to filter in on the backside of the storm which may lead to a rain/snow mix or some light snow showers on Tuesday.

Being this far out, confidence is low on the exact storm track which is not etched in stone and may wobble around before further details get ironed out over the next few days.

Colder air will filter by midweek with highs only in the 30s heading into Thanksgiving.