Early morning showers end with gradual clearing, breezy and cool Monday

A storm system will continue to pull away northeast of the area with any lingering rain showers ending early Monday morning followed by gradual clearing during the afternoon.

After a soggy Sunday and Sunday night, rain will come to an end early Monday. Clouds will remain overhead with clearing expected by mid-to-late afternoon with sunshine.

It’ll be a breezy day with a northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Temperatures are expected to be close to average for late April with highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A few spotty showers and a stray thunderstorm will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning as a system pushes in from west-to-east along a frontal boundary draped over the area. That boundary will be the focus of additional showers and thunderstorms chances through midweek.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by Tuesday morning.