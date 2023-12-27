Early look at New Year’s festivities

A few days out, we are not currently expecting much during the ball drop or when any fireworks would be going off. Earlier in the day, however, we could see a few more flurries.

Just like the flurries Thursday morning, they would be during the morning and around midday and would also struggle to accumulate. Things could change a little bit depending on how the system ends up tracking as more snow would fall in Wisconsin. We will continue to provide updates on this one as we get closer to this weekend.