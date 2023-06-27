Early Haze & Afternoon Sunshine Tuesday
The Weather First Area had a nice refreshing break from the heat & humidity the past two days, with highs only in the 70s. Our cooler than average stretch is over Tuesday, as highs return to the lower 80s, right where they should be this time of the year. Hazy conditions return today as high pressure is back, once again trapping the pollutants close to the surface once again. This will be the trend for the morning, with more sunshine expected later in the afternoon & early evening.