Early fall-like weather will lead to unseasonably cool weekend

The calendar stills says August, but the unseasonably cool temperatures expected this weekend will make it feel more like late September.

The upper air pattern will be predominately out of the northwest resulting in cool and dry Canadian air to overspread the Weather First area.

High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s with morning lows likely in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The dry air will also lead to comfortable dew point temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

There will be a bit of a breeze at times especially on Friday and Saturday as a northwest wind may gust up to 25 MPH at times.

Temperatures will start to inch up on Sunday as highs are expected to climb into the middle 70s as the heart of the cooler air pushes further east.