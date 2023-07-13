Early Dense Fog, Storms Return Later Today

Watch out as you are heading into work this morning, widespread dense fog is making it very difficult to see. Visibility will remain very low prior to 10 AM, with conditions improving thereafter. A mostly sunny, mild, & slightly muggy Thursday is expected, with highs back in the middle 80s.

Our next weather-maker brings in a round of showers & storms for a few, not all, later this afternoon/early evening. The thunderstorm chances will increase for everyone however, as we go into the overnight timeframe/early hours on Friday. Widespread severe weather is not expected, however a strong storm will be possible, around & after 9 PM. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, & wind are the threats with the strongest storms.

Scattered storms will dot the area Friday morning, then again Friday evening, as our much-needed rain chance continues for the end of the week. Those chances will dry up over the weekend, with a few isolated showers & storms both days, with Saturday seeing the greatest potential.

Highs will remain in the lower to middle 80s through the first half of next week, before we really turn up the heat, back into the upper 80s starting next Wednesday.