Drying & Warming Up Heading Into Summer

Early fog will be likely throughout the Weather First Area this morning, following that little, but very-needed rain a few of us picked up over the weekend. Look for the fog to quickly clear out once the sun rises this morning, with a summer-like afternoon in the middle to upper 80s expected today.

Summer vibes continue this week, especially in the temperature department, with upper 80s & lower 90s expected each day. Unfortunately, the dry spell will continue as well, especially early in the week.

There are a few slim rain/rumble chances, very isolated at best, Thursday & Friday, with Friday seeing the better opportunity of the two days. While timing won’t be ideal, but beneficial rain is trying to work back into the forecast, along with the lower 80s for the weekend.