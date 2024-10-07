Dry week ahead with warming temperatures

Rain chances this week are looking few and far between as the persistent dry weather pattern as of late will continue.

Temperatures will gradually inch up a few degrees each day as warmer air establishes itself over the region.

The week will start pleasantly cool with high temperatures expecting to be in the middle-to-upper 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be bright and sunny with high temperatures near 70° or in the lower-to-middle 70s. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Night lows this week are expected to be in the 40s and 50s.

High pressure will dominate the pattern this week leading to quiet weather.

Temperatures will look to cool off this weekend with highs near 70° on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday as a series of cold fronts pass through, however dry weather looks to continue.