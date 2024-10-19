Dry weather continues, with unusually warmth to start next week

Saturday has been unseasonably warm across the Weather First area so far, with temperatures well into the 70F’s for everyone who has managed to seem some sunshine! Despite an increase in the clouds at times today, no rain has fallen across the area. With that said, the predominantly dry and warm weather continues…

Temperatures will fluctuate quite a bit in the coming days, but the precipitation chances will remain what they have been the last several weeks, low.

A cold front stalls to our west and dissipates Sunday, leaving us in a southwest wind flow that will bring even warmer temperatures northward. Highs will be in the low 80F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, which is VERY uncommon for this time of year!

The record high for Rochester on October 20th is 82F, so we may near/tie/break that old record that has held since 1953.

Early next week the warmth continues, with highs in the low 80F’s once again on Monday. We cool down slightly on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 70F’s. A strong cold front passes through Wednesday, bringing the near record warmth to an end.

As far as rain chances go with Wednesday’s cold front, they are very slim. Dry air looks to be the main inhibitor of any widespread precipitation, which is nothing new at this point. Nor is it anything new that we really need this precipitation, and every week that goes by without us seeing rain only adds to the seasonal deficit.

We gradually see temperatures rebound through the end of next week, and while highs will be in the low 60F’s, and much cooler compared to what we are seeing now, those temperatures are still well above average for this time of year!