Dry, quiet weather expected for Thanksgiving travel

After Monday’s light rain chances, the rest of the week is shaping up to be quiet and dry locally which bodes well for those traveling for Thanksgiving.

A cold front will slide through on Wednesday bringing with it some chilly Canadian air with temperatures expecting to be in the 30s on Thanksgiving right on through the weekend.

High pressure will build in on Thanksgiving and remain overhead heading into the weekend keeping the local weather quiet and dry with snow remaining to the west across Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska.