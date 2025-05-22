Dry, quiet and pleasant weather the rest of the week into the holiday weekend

The storm system that brought clouds, rain and chilly temperatures to the Weather First area the last couple of days will be replaced by dry, quiet and pleasant weather heading into the holiday weekend.

Clouds will decrease resulting in some sunshine on Thursday. A few more clouds will likely develop during the heating of the afternoon before clearing out Thursday night. Temperatures will be much warmer than the previous few days with highs climbing into the lower 60s.

Friday will start with sunshine before clouds increase by afternoon ahead of an approaching system that will primarily stay south of the Weather First area, but may graze portions of North Iowa with a light shower or sprinkles on Friday night. Temperatures are expected to once again be in the lower 60s for highs.

High pressure will situate itself over the Upper Midwest through the weekend leading to quiet weather with warming temperatures. Highs will generally be around the middle-to-upper- 60s from Saturday through Memorial Day Monday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds each day along with a very light wind. Night lows will be cool in the 40s.

Temperatures will continue their warming trend to near 70° by next Tuesday with highs well into the 70s the rest of the week. Rain chances are looking few and far between at this point.