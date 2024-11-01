Drought update – 10/31/24

The U.S. Drought Monitor update today showed another expansion and more intensification of drought conditions across the area. For comparison, here’s a look at last week’s update.

On the upside, today’s update happened to coincide with the best rain we’ve seen locally since the end of August. The precipitation from the rain Wednesday night into Thursday was not included in the update. So, it’s possible we may see a little improvement in next week’s update, but seasonal deficits remain high.