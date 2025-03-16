Dramatic warm up Monday into Tuesday

Temperatures will warm dramatically during the day Monday, with warmer temperatures continuing into Tuesday…

Northwesterly winds will shift to southerly tonight, remaining on the breezy side at 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20-25 mph at times. These southerly winds will intensify heading into Monday, with sustained winds between 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times.

These southerly winds will pull much warmer air lurking to our south northward, resulting in much warmer daily high temperatures for both Monday and Tuesday, although a slightly different setup will kick in by Tuesday afternoon.

Low temperatures Sunday night into Monday will be around 30F, thanks to southerly winds and building cloud cover overnight.

High temperatures Monday will feel like a night and day difference compared to highs this past weekend. We’ll be in the low to mid 60F’s across southeastern Minnesota, with mid to perhaps upper 60F’s across northern Iowa! The only fail mode for such warm temperatures would be morning cloud cover hanging around a bit longer than currently anticipated.

Either way, sunshine returns by Monday afternoon, resulting in a beautiful mid March day across the region!

Temperatures Monday night, and into Tuesday morning, drop into the mid 30F’s under a mainly clear to partly cloudy sky. Cloud cover will increase across the area during the day on Tuesday, as our next storm system approaches from the west.

High temperatures across southeastern Minnesota will be slightly cooler Tuesday as the frontal system approaches, and colder air begins to push southeastward. On the other hand, warmer air will surge northward ahead of the approaching low pressure, resulting in a continuation of the warmer daytime temperatures.

Southeastern Minnesota will see the cooler temperatures, with highs in the upper 50F’s. Northern Iowa will see the warmer temperatures continue, with highs in the mid to upper 60F’s once again.

Temperatures across the area drop heading into Wednesday, making Monday and Tuesday the best days to get outside and enjoy the spring weather!