Dodging A Little Rain Today

There are two waves of rain the Weather First Team is tracking for our Wednesday: The first out there for the morning commute, and the second, a lower chance for the afternoon & evening.

The first round will keep the steady, light rain, along with a few rumbles of thunder in the area up until the late-morning hours. The second round of showers & storms will try to pop-up later in the afternoon & evening, however, there will be plenty of factors going against this chance, thanks to our earlier round of rain & rumbles. Any storms that end up popping up, should stay below severe limits, with the severe threats east of the Mississippi River later today.

Even with a little rain at times today, our air quality will remain low enough to keep the AIR QUALITY ALERT in place until 12 AM Thursday. Highs today are staying put in the lower to middle 80s, with this trend lasting into the Fourth of July.

As far as rain chances after today go, we’ll see a few isolated showers & storms possible early Thursday morning, with a few more isolated chances Friday & again Saturday. The Fourth of July Weekend will dry up Sunday & Monday, ahead of the Fourth itself, which will bring back the chance for a few more showers & storms.