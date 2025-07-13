Dialing up summer warmth to start the week

Quiet, summer warmth will continue for Monday and Tuesday as highs get a boost to the upper 80s and skies remain sunny. Additionally, as the wind shifts, cleaner air is moving in late Sunday, moving the wildfire smoke to the north and west of us.

Temperatures will be running above the seasonal norm, yet will be very typical for July.

You’ll want to keep the garden watered the next couple days. Our next opportunity for rain is Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.