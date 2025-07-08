Dew points going up this week, rain chances arrive Friday

Air temperatures will be rather consistent for the remainder of the week, in the low-mid 80F’s. However, you’ll notice a dramatic uptick in the humidity between Wednesday and Thursday!

Dew points remain in the low-mid 60F’s across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa today, with high temperatures in the low-mid 80F’s. Dew points drop a tad going into Wednesday, ranging from the upper 50F’s to lower 60F’s across the area.

By Thursday, dew points spike into the low 70F’s, and remain in the low 70F’s through Friday as southerly winds return and transport moisture-rich air northward.

These soupy dew points arrive as a trough of low pressure deepens across the Northern Plains, and swings eastward across Minnesota to end the week. Ahead of this trough, moisture surging northward will help to feed at least a round or two of more widespread, soaking rain Thursday night through Friday.

Computer model guidance, alongside the Weather Prediction Center, are forecasting most of our area seeing around 1″ of rain during this time frame, with some locations potentially seeing more.

There is a relatively low concern for severe weather at this time, with instability lacking and wind shear not overly impressive. There will likely be a few non-severe thunderstorms in the mix though, especially Friday afternoon.

Behind Friday’s rain, cooler air from Canada will spill southward, sending high temperatures in the mid-upper 70F’s to kick off the coming weekend. A stray shower or thunderstorm may linger into Saturday as low pressure passes to the north, but most of the weekend is looking dry, with plenty of sunshine.