Dew points drop as cold front pushes through region

The front pushing though on Saturday night and Sunday is already bringing in much cooler and drier air, as indicated on these 6 p.m. Saturday observations around the region.

When we see dew points falling into the 40s, it indicates very dry air. In comparison, dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s and feel quite humid. Dew points nearing 80 have even happened this summer, which is extremely humid and dangerous when combined with high air temps!

If you’re a fan of the fall weather (the first day of fall is Sunday!) then this is perfect for you!

However, if you prefer things a bit warmer, then stay tuned. Above average temperatures are back in our area as soon as Thursday!

