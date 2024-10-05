Despite a couple seasonable days Sunday-Monday, warm, dry weather continues
Summer-like warmth returns Saturday with highs nearing record levels. Late Saturday, a cold front will pass through and bring more seasonable weather to end the weekend and start next week.
Even with a brief taste of fall weather, the long term is still trending warm and dry. By the end of next week, highs will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region. Along with the warmth comes the continued, dry weather pattern.