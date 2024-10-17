Despite a brief cooldown next week, above average warmth looks to continue

While it was a chilly start to this week, temperatures will be unseasonably warm to end the week. We’re done with overnight, below freezing lows for now and highs will be in the 70s through this weekend.

Next week’s cooldown will make for comfortably mild weather, but at its coolest, next week’s highs will be right on the mark for this time of year. Looking farther out to the last week of October, the long range forecast is for above average temperatures.

Unfortunately, our rain chances are still very low. At best, we could see a quick, passing shower Monday.