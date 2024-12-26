Dense Fog Advisory until Noon Friday

The weather is going to stay soupy through the rest of the week into the weekend. Thanks to an approaching storm system, milder air, and melting snow, fog will continue Thursday night through Friday morning. There will likely be areas of fog into Friday night and Saturday morning as well.

For now, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until Noon Friday. There will be areas of visibility less than 1/4 mile through Friday morning, much like there is already here on Thursday.

In addition to the fog, there are areas of drizzle already, and rain becomes likely Thursday night through Friday.