Dense Fog Advisory until 12PM Friday

One of the main weather stories for today is going to be the fog, especially during the morning hours.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect for ALL of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa until 12PM Friday.

Visibilities may be reduced to less than a quarter of mile across the area through the noon hour, which may lead to hazardous driving conditions.

This fog will be able to hang around through the morning hours, thanks to our air temperature and dew points remaining nearly the same, combined with light winds out of the southeast at around 5 to 10 mph.

By this afternoon, winds will remain light, but temperatures will warm slightly, not to mention rain will become more widespread. This will help to decrease the dense fog coverage, but with the rain continuing, it will remain on the soggy side out there.

If you encounter any heavier fog, remember to take it slower on the roads to be on the safe side!