Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through Monday evening
Areas of dense fog will persist through the rest of Monday with areas of visibility less than 1/4 mile throughout southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
Once the wind shifts later tonight and Tuesday morning, we should start to see visibilities improving. However, there will still be patchy fog, and occasional snow showers through Tuesday. While we don’t have any significant storm systems around, there will continue to be icy spots on roads and bridges and occasionally limited visibility.