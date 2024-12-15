Dense Fog Advisory into Monday

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for all of the viewing area EXCEPT Freeborn and Steele counties until 09:00AM CST Monday.

Dense fog has overspread a majority of our area this evening, with temperatures right above freezing as of roughly 5:30PM. Temperatures will not drop much tonight thanks to increasing southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph at times. Clouds will also be hanging around, as well as the patchy dense fog.

Visibilities are, and will continue to be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile through the night. If you encounter any dense fog while out on the roads, remember to take it slower.

Heading into Monday morning, cloud cover hangs around, with an outside chance of a few rain/snow showers passing through the area. Forcing is not all that impressive, but with plenty of low level moisture, it won’t take much to kick of some spotty light precipitation throughout the day.

Temperatures remain on the mild side for this time of year across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa Monday, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 30F’s to lower 40F’s. It will also be quite breezy across the area, with westerly winds gusting up to 30 mph at times. Regardless, it will be quite warm for this time of year, with highs over 10F above the long term average for this time of year!