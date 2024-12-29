DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 12PM Sunday CST

The following counties are under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 12PM CST Sunday, December 29th:

Olmsted, Dodge, Steele, Fillmore, Mower, Freeborn, Howard, Mitchell, Floyd, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, and Cerro Gordo

Dense fog is expected to linger across our area through the evening and overnight hours tonight. Visibilities will be reduced to around 1/4 of a mile or less at times. This may create hazardous driving conditions on the roads, and with temperatures so close to freezing, there may be some freezing fog to watch out for as well.

Any areas that do see freezing fog will likely have slick spots on the roads Saturday night into Sunday morning. Taking it slow is the best way to stay safe in driving conditions such as these!

Fog will linger through Sunday morning, before burning off slightly during the afternoon hours. Expect a resurgence in the fog Sunday evening, lasting into Monday morning, when additional dense fog advisories may be issued. Keep an eye on the forecast for the time being and drive safe out there!