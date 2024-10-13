Decreasing winds Sunday night, chilly on Monday

Much cooler temperatures continue to make their way into our area this breezy and cloudy Sunday afternoon. Even cooler temperatures are ahead for Sunday night and Monday, with below average temperatures kicking off the new workweek.

Clouds will decrease as we progress through the evening and head into the overnight hours. Winds will also be on the decrease tonight. Northwesterly winds will still certainly add an additional chill to the air, sustained at 15 to 20 mph this evening. Winds decrease down to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

These slower winds, as well as at least partial cloud clearing, will allow temperatures to dip quite a bit by early Monday morning, with overnight lows in low to mid 30F’s. These temperatures should allow for at least patchy frost across all of the viewing area, with widespread frost possible across our Iowa counties, especially west of I-35.

Monday morning will be chilly, with temperatures remaining in the 30F’s until well after sunrise. A good morning to get out a heavier coat! Temperatures will warm into the low 50F’s throughout the day, but once again, clouds will keep a lid on temperatures from climbing any higher.

While there will be a fair deal of clouds, rain chances are extremely low due to lack of appreciable moisture. Winds will also be lighter, still out of the northwest around 10-15 mph during the afternoon. While the wind will not be as strong, it is still going to be another chilly and gloomy day overall, not too different than what we have seen today across the Weather First area.