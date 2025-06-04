Decreasing smoke Wednesday, more sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures

We’re in store for some more pleasant changes Wednesday as surface-level smoke decreases through the morning. We should also see some more blue in the sky and not quite so much smoke in the upper levels.

Wednesday’s wind will shift and will remain light out of the north as the cold front progresses farther to the east. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s Wednesday through the rest of this week, which is right on the mark for early June.

A few showers are possible Thursday afternoon and should remain isolated. No widespread, heavy rain is ahead through the end of the week, but there will be the occasional shower.