Decreasing clouds, increasing comfort going into the end of the week

A large and slow-moving storm system will finally start to lose its grip on the region beginning Thursday morning. Clouds will be on the decrease, temperatures on the increase, and drier weather is ahead for the weekend.

After more than 2 inches of rain for some of us since Monday night, showers still linger into Wednesday night. Showers will be coming to an end tonight, and clouds will decrease through Thursday morning.

While we’re not looking at wall-to-wall sunshine Thursday, it will be a much brighter day with more sunshine and fair weather cumulus clouds. Temperatures start out in the low-40s Thursday morning, and will climb into the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon. Expect a light breeze out of the north, about 5-15mph through Thursday.

We’re in for more of the same from Friday through Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures each morning will be around the mid to upper 40s, and highs will reach the low to mid-60s. Overall, a very nice, quiet and drama-free weekend is ahead.

There is a very slight chance of a few showers late Saturday in parts of north Iowa, otherwise the rest of us stay dry.