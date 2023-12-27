December likely to end as warmest on record

It’s been no secret that December has been running mild and when the month ends, it may likely go down in history as the warmest on record in Rochester.

Through December 26, the month has had an average temperature of 32.3° which claims the top spot as the warmest on record, and more than 1.5° above the second place average temperature of 30.7° set in 1931.

Looking ahead, above average temperatures with highs in the 30s and night lows in the 20s, are expected through the final days of December which will likely keep the month in the top spot for warmest on record.

Temperature records for the Rochester area date back to the late 1800s.