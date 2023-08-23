Day Two of the Extreme Heat
We are going into another summer swelter Wednesday, as high temperatures soar well into the upper 90s, possibly even at or just above 100° for a few communities. Humidity will soar once again Wednesday, pushing our heat index values well into the 105° to 115° range once again. A few places, similar to Tuesday, could near 120° for a feel-like temperature during the afternoon & evening. Please limit your time outside, take frequent cool-down breaks, and be sure to stay hydrated! Stay cool & safe everyone!