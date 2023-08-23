Day Two of the Extreme Heat

By KAALTV

We are going into another summer swelter Wednesday, as high temperatures soar well into the upper 90s, possibly even at or just above 100° for a few communities. Humidity will soar once again Wednesday, pushing our heat index values well into the 105° to 115° range once again. A few places, similar to Tuesday, could near 120° for a feel-like temperature during the afternoon & evening. Please limit your time outside, take frequent cool-down breaks, and be sure to stay hydrated! Stay cool & safe everyone!